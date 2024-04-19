After years of delays, work re-starts on trail linking Boyne City and Charlevoix

Work has recently re-started on the Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail, with contractors clearing the way for the trail’s extension.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — Work has re-started on the Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail, which has been under development since about 2010.

According to the Top of Michigan Trails Council, work on the third phase of the non-motorized, multi-use trail recently began with contractors clearing the way for the trail’s extension.

The 2.36-mile segment will begin at the north end of Springwater Beach Road at the Evangeline/Bay township line and continue through Bay Township. The trail will now extend through the Village of Horton Bay.

The long-anticipated project has been in the works for more than two decades. Trails council officials said it was first envisioned about 22 years ago, and has been under active development since about 2010. After phases 1 and 2 of the project were completed, Phase 3 got off track during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A combined effort of Charlevoix County staff, volunteer organizers and community stakeholders, including in Bay, Hayes and Evangeline townships, helped jumpstart the stalled plan.

Phases 3, 4 and 5 of the project call for connecting the remaining nine-mile stretch between Charlevoix and Boyne City.

“Charlevoix County staff and the trails council have continuously worked on the Boyne City-Charlevoix Trail, but Phase 3 was extensively drawn out by the pandemic, and we are only now seeing that section come to fruition,” said Brent Bolin, Top of Michigan Trails Council executive director, in a press release. “The Phase 3 delays pushed phases 4 and 5 to the back burner. But with Phase 3 back on track we are turning our attention to the final phases and are looking for ways to accelerate the last two segments.”

Organizers said they expect Phase 3 to be completed this year.

The Charlevoix County Trails Team and trails council are actively fundraising for phases 4 and 5. No dates have been set for the two remaining phases.

The council noted that trail completion is of particular importance to Hayes Township, with Hayes Township Park (Camp Seagull) planned as a trailhead and the connection point between phases 4 and 5.

“Hayes Township is glad to hear this project is moving forward,” said Ron VanZee, Hayes Township supervisor, in a statement. “Having the trailhead at Camp Seagull will be an exciting addition to our park.”

The Charlevoix County Trail Team will conduct public outreach efforts in the fall to gain input on plans to finish the trail.

