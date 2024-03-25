Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start season on the IL

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu walks on the field after getting injured during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu will start the season on the injured list because of a bruised right foot, the latest injury setback for the former batting champion.

The 35-year-old third baseman has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot on March 16. He is expected to miss at least the seven-game trip that starts Thursday at Houston.

“It’s a little bit slow go on the recovery side,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday. “He banged it up pretty good.”

An MRI and CT scan last week were both negative. Cashman said there will be a follow-up MRI this week.

LeMahieu was slowed the past two seasons by an injured right toe.

Gleyber Torres will get time as the leadoff hitter against left-handers, while Alex Verdugo will top the order against right-handers. Oswaldo Cabrera could fill-in at third.

Verdugo started in left field in Monday's exhibition against the New York Mets. He was scheduled to make the trip with a split squad to Mexico City but was scratched because his pregnant girlfriend needed to go to a hospital.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo was the designated hitter in Monday's spilt-squad game with the Mets after missing three days with a sore lat. He expects to be back at first on Thursday.

