Wyandotte County cracking down on food truck operators following complaints

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Something on the menu is less than appetizing for city leaders in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County officials said they’re receiving complaints about food trucks, and how they’re doing business. Owners of the mobile kitchens tell FOX4 the accusations are unfounded and unfair.

The aromas rising from popular food truck setup spots, like 18th and Central, are captivating, but drivers complain something stinks.

Code enforcement officers with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County are making frequent visits there, helping operators understand restrictions and requirements.

Unified Government officials said their list of complaints from the public concerning food trucks is growing.

Unlicensed trucks

Grease being poured directly into sewers

Messes from trash and litter

Late night noise from trucks operating past designated hours

Food trucks setting up too close to brick and mortar restaurants

Juan Sanchez, whose family operates the Taste of Potosi taco truck, often sets up at 18th and Parallel. Sanchez said they’re especially concerned about strict rules about operating past 8 p.m. most weeknights. A number of food truck operators complained about that to county commissioners at an April 4 meeting.

“I’m not saying we don’t want to cooperate with the UG. We will cooperate, but it has to come from them also where they build that road, that pathway or something fair for all of us, Sanchez said.

The Unified Government changed local rules during the pandemic, allowing businesses to setup and sell food to keep commerce alive. Greg Talkin, who leads enforcement of these regulations for the UG, said cooperation is expected.

“These are the rules that are currently on the books,” Talkin said on Friday. “We want the revenue and the sales tax from those. We want to support businesses no matter the shape or form as long as they’re safe and they insert themselves into our community in the right way.”

A spokesperson for the Unified Government points out these restrictions have been lightened, and before the pandemic, parking a food truck on the street wasn’t permitted. Mobile kitchen owners FOX4 spoke with on Friday complained the UG’s conversations with them have been too rigid at times.

Talkin says so far, no citations have been issued to food truck operators.

