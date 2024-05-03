A high-ranking WWE executive has resigned from the company.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum resigned, having tendered his resignation on May 1.

Blum had been with WWE since 2006. He first served as Chief of Staff before he became the Executive Vice President of Operations. Blum became the Chief Operating Officer following the company’s deal with Endeavor. He also oversaw “Corporate Strategy, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative Services, IT & Technology, Insights & Analytics, Real Estate & Facilities, and Corporate Travel”, as noted by Meltzer.

According to Metzer, Blum made the decision to resign, and no one in WWE forced him out. The report also notes that Blum was considered to be one of the three most influential officers in WWE next to Nick Khan and Triple H.

Blum was previously named as Corporate Officer No. 2 in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The lawsuit does not state whether Blum knew about her alleged abuse. However, it claims that he was involved in a “scheme” to employ Grant to WWE. WWE previously stated that “Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum” were aware of Janel Grant’s allegations before she filed the lawsuit.

More Details On WWE Executive Resigning

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also reported about Brad Blum’s resignation from WWE. He noted that Blum, who worked closely with Vince McMahon for years, would be finishing up soon.

Johnson stated that Blum initially left WWE after Vince McMahon’s retirement amid allegations of sexual misconduct in 2022. Blum returned to the company shortly after McMahon came back in 2023. Per Johnson, Blum had always been viewed as a “McMahon” guy.

The post WWE COO Brad Blum Resigns From Company appeared first on Wrestlezone.