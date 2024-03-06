'Wrong location, at the wrong time': Raynham officials, residents oppose new housing plan

RAYNHAM – A proposed 250-unit village-style rental development, to be located off Rt. 44/New State Highway, is facing opposition from both residents and the Board of Selectmen.

“The petition will be a detriment on local services, abutting neighborhoods, and ecological systems,” said Carol Drive resident Becky Mello, one of numerous residents speaking against the Riverfront Raynham project.

Representatives for the developer, Route 44 Realty Trust, met before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Feb. 21.

The developer is proposing a Chapter 40B designation for Riverfront Raynham. Under the state's 40B affordable housing law, developers are allowed to bypass many aspects of local zoning -- including density restrictions -- in exchange for designating a percentage of the units as affordable.

This rendering shows the types of housing and common spaces envisioned for the 250-unit development proposed by the Route 44 Realty Trust in Raynham.

Property overview

The 41-acre property contains around 20 acres of buildable land zoned for residential use, with protected wetlands abutting the acreage on every side. Housing includes senior, single, multifamily, and low-income options.

The development would include walking paths, nature trails, a central common area, on-site solar generation, rain gardens, electric car charging stations, and bicycle paths.

This is an Illustration of the site location for the 250-unit rental development proposed for Route 44 in Raynham.

The project would need the following from the town: new road access connecting to Route 44, sewer, gas, and waterline extensions, and appropriate fire suppression, like hydrants.

Because of the close proximity of protected wetlands on the property, the developer will need approval from the state's Department of Environmental Protection, as well as an order of conditions from Raynham’s Conservation Commission.

Where is the proposed location

Illustration of the site location for the village concept being proposed by Raynham's Route 44 Realty Trust

The Route 44 property is located close to the Raynham-Taunton line, adjacent to the Leonard Commons subdivision, and directly across from the 138-unit Larkwood rental development.

Jesse Schomer, land use and development attorney with Regnante Sterio LLP, representing the developer, stated the site was chosen because of its close proximity to major highways like I-495 and Route 24, as well as all commercial, industrial, and employment outlets on Route 44, making the area a major economic corridor.

Opposition to the project

The Selectmen have maintained since first learning about the Riverfront Raynham proposal back in August 2023 that the town’s other 40B developments in the works -- Larkwood and Broadway Crossing on Rt. 138 -- will exceed the 10% threshold the state requires of the town's housing stock designated as affordable.

Selectman Chair Patricia Riley, who attended the ZBA meeting, said: “We are in safe harbor status; that means your board can deny the permit, and the applicant does not have the right to challenge it” with the state’s Housing Appeals Committee.

Attorney Schomer, representing the developer, said when the application for the 40B was filed with Mass Housing last year, the state’s Subsidized Housing Inventory showed the town had less than 10% of its housing classified as affordable. Regardless, he said, reaching safe harbor status doesn’t disqualify the project’s 40B eligibility.

This is a rendering of the village concept 40B apartment development proposed by Raynham's Route 44 Realty Trust on Route 44 in Raynham.

The town's Sewer Commission and the Raynham Center Water District also expressed concerns with the project. Riley read letters from these departments. The Sewer Commission said the town couldn’t handle the sewer needs of the project due to capacity limits outlined in the town’s Intermunicipal Agreement with the City of Taunton’s wastewater treatment facility.

Raynham Center Water District said it was concerned with being able to supply treated water to the development due to its continuing PFAS issues and focus on the years’ long process to installing the necessary infrastructure to handle current needs.

Burden on the school district

Riley also read a letter from Ryan Powers, superintendent for Bridgewater-Raynham regional school district, that stated there would be a large burden on district resources as a result of the increase in children coming from the project.

“We don’t have the funds for additional staff to keep pace with increasing enrollments,” said Powers, in his letter, adding that the current average class size in the district is 28 students because “we don’t have any more learning space.”

Riley added, “the contention is this is the wrong project, at the wrong location, at the wrong time."

At the ZBA hearing, Attorney Schomer said when it comes to issuing a comprehensive permit, “the state has made it clear that in the 40B process, municipal finance and school age children’s education are just not matters for this board to consider."

Residents concerned with flooding, traffic

Residents voiced concerns about the project, citing traffic, population, and environmental impacts.

Lisa McCoy, a teacher for the Bridgewater-Raynham district, confirmed “class sizes are already rising like crazy,” and the potential new children from Riverfront Raynham “is a lot to absorb.”

This is rendering of what's envisioned for the Route 44 Realty Trust 40B apartment development on Route 44 in Raynham.

Leonard Street resident Jeanette Holmes said “traffic is already horrible.”

Janelle Holmes, also of Leonard Street, added “traffic is dead-stopped by 3:30-4 p.m.” on Rt. 44, without any new developments. “It’s too much for the town.”

Attorney Schomer, in an email to The Gazette, said the developer will conduct a traffic study using the same company who worked for Larkwood, the development across the street, "so they're familiar with the area."

Residents also expressed concerns about flooding on the proposed property as well as neighboring parcels.

Drew Knappik, who lives on Church Street, said the proposed property is already prone to flooding and if the developer clears trees, this could worsen flooding for the whole area. “The trees drink thousands of gallons of water. The water has to go somewhere.”

Finch Road resident Lisa Tiraboschi added that her backyard is already regularly filled with water, even in a drought. “I have the same concerns about the trees. This will affect the wetlands and our backyards big time.”

This is analysis of the buildable areas comprising the 41 acres of the Route 44 Realty Trust property on Route 44 in Raynham.

What's next for the proposal?

The Zoning Board agreed to have the proposal for Riverfront Raynham reviewed by an independent third-party engineer for potential environmental impacts. The next hearing is scheduled for March 27.

