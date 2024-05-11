WPD investigating deadly shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place around midnight in south Wichita.

A news release from WPD says Nestor Rivera, 29, of Wichita, was shot in the 700 block of E. 57th St. S. Officers responded around 12:24 a.m. and found him with an upper-body gunshot wound.

Sedgwick County EMS transported Rivera to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wichita police investigators have identified all involved parties and are conducting interviews to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. To provide information anonymously, individuals may contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.