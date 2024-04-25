Here’s the worst month to take a driving test in Texas, a new study shows. What to know

If you’re planning to get a drivers license in Texas soon, you should avoid taking the driving test in July. A new study revealed that 29,877 deaths or injuries resulting from fatal crashes happened in July, making it the worst time to drive in the US.

Personal injury lawyers Bader Scott leveraged five years of traffic data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the study, which reveals the months with the highest proportion of people killed or injured when involved in fatal crashes. The study also found that Texas and California reported the highest numbers of accidents — 2,889 and 2,742, respectively in July.

August, June, October and September were also listed as the most dangerous months to take a driving test.

“While these top months for accidents serve as daunting reminders, they also present opportunities for proactive measures,” said Seth Bader, spokesperson for Bader Scott. “By prioritizing staying informed about road conditions and promoting awareness, we can collectively work towards reducing accidents and safeguarding lives.”

Many Texas cities already have the distinction of being the worst when it comes to fatal car wrecks at night, according to an earlier study that drew data from 2017 to 2021. And a Forbes report earlier this year placed Dallas and Fort Worth among the 50 cities with the worst drivers.

These statistics should cause alarm in drivers. Late last year, six people, including two children, were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County. Cleburne Assistant Fire Chief Keith Scarbrough told the Star-Telegram at the time that a minivan with Georgia license plates and a pickup were involved in the crash. Six out of the seven minivan passengers died, according to Scarbrough.

U.S. 67, the site of the wreck, is known for its fatal crashes. With only two lanes, the highway is dangerous to travel on as traffic volumes increase.

“It’s just constant,” Mac Bone, a business owner in Glen Rose, told the Star-Telegram about the crashes, injuries and fatalities near her home. “It’s death after death after death.”

Texas has a “Road to Zero” plan to cut the number of accident fatalities in half by 2035, and completely eliminate them by 2050.

Top five worst months to do your driving test

Month Total people killed or injured after being involved in a fatal crash

July 29,877

August 29,294

June 29,120

October 28,910

September 28,730