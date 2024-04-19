These are the world's 10 best airports for 2024, according to passengers. None are in the US.

Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar tops Stytrax's world's best airports list for 2024.

Only European and Asian airports made the top 10, with none in the US even breaking the top 20.

Skytrax named Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A the best new terminal of 2024.

In its 25th year of judging airports based on passenger surveys, the aviation ranking website Stytrax revealed on Thursday the world's best airports for 2024.

The results are based on customer surveys collected between August 2023 and March 2024 that ask about the airport experience from curb to gate.

Of 570 airports worldwide, Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar beat out Singapore Changi Airport in what has been a back-and-forth battle for years. Doha won in both 2021 and 2022 but took second to Changi last year.

Among the top 10 were only European and Asian airports — none in the US made the cut. In fact, the only North American airport to break the top 20 was Vancouver International Airport in Canada at number 17.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest-ranking US airport on Skytrax's 2024 list but came in at only number 24, according to Skytrax. It made the top 20 last year at number 18.

New York City metro airports, including LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, made the top 100 at numbers 33 and 93, respectively. Both have seen multibillion-dollar improvement projects in recent years.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, meanwhile, notched an award for the best new terminal of 2024. The Houston airport system also won an award for having the world's best airport art.

Here's a closer look at Skytrax's top 10 airports in the world for 2024.

10. Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport. Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Country: Turkey

2023 Ranking: 6

Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Southern Europe, Best Airport Dining Experience

9. Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport. Ko Aun Lee/Shutterstock.com

Country: Switzerland

2023 Ranking: 8

Skytrax Awards: Best Airport: 20-30 million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in Europe

8. Munich International Airport

Munich Airport. Mikhail Markovskiy/Shutterstock

Country: Germany

2023 Ranking: 7

Skytrax Awards: Best Airport Staff in Europe, Best Airport in Central Europe, Best Airport Hotel in Europe (Hilton Munich Airport)

7. Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport. Paul Souders/Getty Images

Country: UAE

2023 Ranking: 17

Skytrax Awards: None

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Charles de Gaulle Airport. Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Country: France

2023 Ranking: 5

Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Europe, Best Airport in Western Europe, Best Airport: 60-70 million passengers, Best Low-Cost Airline Terminal (CDG Terminal 3)

5. Tokyo Narita International Airport

Narita International Airport. Kazzure Gonzalez/Shutterstock.com

Country: Japan

2023 Ranking: 9

Skytrax Awards: World's Best Airport Staff, Best Airport Staff in Asia, Best Airport: 30-40 million passengers

4. Tokyo Haneda Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport. Sean Pavone / iStock

Country: Japan

2023 Ranking: 3

Skytrax Awards: World's Cleanest Airport, World's Best Domestic Airport, Best PRM and Accessible Facilities, Best Airport: 70+ million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in Asia

3. Seoul Incheon International Airport

Seoul Incheon International Airport. narvikk/Getty Images

Country: South Korea

2023 Ranking: 4

Skytrax Awards: World's Most Family-Friendly Airport

2. Singapore Changi Airport

The Jewel is attached to Singapore Changi Airport. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Country: Singapore

2023 Ranking: 1

Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Asia, Best Airport Immigration Service, Best Airport: 50-60 million passengers, Best Airport Hotel in the World and Asia (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport)

1. Doha Hamad International Airport

Doha, Qatar's Hamad International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Country: Qatar

2023 Ranking: 2

Skytrax Awards: World's Best Airport, Best Airport in the Middle East, World's Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport: 40-50 million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in the Middle East

