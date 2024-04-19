These are the world's 10 best airports for 2024, according to passengers. None are in the US.
Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar tops Stytrax's world's best airports list for 2024.
Only European and Asian airports made the top 10, with none in the US even breaking the top 20.
Skytrax named Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A the best new terminal of 2024.
In its 25th year of judging airports based on passenger surveys, the aviation ranking website Stytrax revealed on Thursday the world's best airports for 2024.
The results are based on customer surveys collected between August 2023 and March 2024 that ask about the airport experience from curb to gate.
Of 570 airports worldwide, Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar beat out Singapore Changi Airport in what has been a back-and-forth battle for years. Doha won in both 2021 and 2022 but took second to Changi last year.
Among the top 10 were only European and Asian airports — none in the US made the cut. In fact, the only North American airport to break the top 20 was Vancouver International Airport in Canada at number 17.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest-ranking US airport on Skytrax's 2024 list but came in at only number 24, according to Skytrax. It made the top 20 last year at number 18.
New York City metro airports, including LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, made the top 100 at numbers 33 and 93, respectively. Both have seen multibillion-dollar improvement projects in recent years.
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, meanwhile, notched an award for the best new terminal of 2024. The Houston airport system also won an award for having the world's best airport art.
Here's a closer look at Skytrax's top 10 airports in the world for 2024.
10. Istanbul Airport
Country: Turkey
2023 Ranking: 6
Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Southern Europe, Best Airport Dining Experience
9. Zurich Airport
Country: Switzerland
2023 Ranking: 8
Skytrax Awards: Best Airport: 20-30 million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in Europe
8. Munich International Airport
Country: Germany
2023 Ranking: 7
Skytrax Awards: Best Airport Staff in Europe, Best Airport in Central Europe, Best Airport Hotel in Europe (Hilton Munich Airport)
7. Dubai International Airport
Country: UAE
2023 Ranking: 17
Skytrax Awards: None
6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Country: France
2023 Ranking: 5
Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Europe, Best Airport in Western Europe, Best Airport: 60-70 million passengers, Best Low-Cost Airline Terminal (CDG Terminal 3)
5. Tokyo Narita International Airport
Country: Japan
2023 Ranking: 9
Skytrax Awards: World's Best Airport Staff, Best Airport Staff in Asia, Best Airport: 30-40 million passengers
4. Tokyo Haneda Airport
Country: Japan
2023 Ranking: 3
Skytrax Awards: World's Cleanest Airport, World's Best Domestic Airport, Best PRM and Accessible Facilities, Best Airport: 70+ million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in Asia
3. Seoul Incheon International Airport
Country: South Korea
2023 Ranking: 4
Skytrax Awards: World's Most Family-Friendly Airport
2. Singapore Changi Airport
Country: Singapore
2023 Ranking: 1
Skytrax Awards: Best Airport in Asia, Best Airport Immigration Service, Best Airport: 50-60 million passengers, Best Airport Hotel in the World and Asia (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport)
1. Doha Hamad International Airport
Country: Qatar
2023 Ranking: 2
Skytrax Awards: World's Best Airport, Best Airport in the Middle East, World's Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport: 40-50 million passengers, The Cleanest Airport in the Middle East
