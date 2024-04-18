‘The world is watching’: People gather from across US to voice outrage over Wyoming wolf torture

RIVERTON, Wyo. (ABC4) — Animal activists gathered Wednesday from all over the United States to voice outrage over the the man who allegedly captured, tortured, and killed a wolf in Wyoming, according to Cowboy State Daily.

The Wyoming-based news station told the story of Lorraine Finazzo, who, at first, considered using Zoom from her South Carolina home to tell the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission her feelings about what happened to the wolf. However, she decided that wouldn’t be good enough.

PREVIOUS: Man tortures, kills wolf in Wyoming — now activists are seeking harsher penalties

Instead, she traveled to Wyoming so she could speak in person at the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s two-hour public comment session.

Photos and videos of the wolf’s suffering prompted Finazzo and her husband to make the trip, she told Cowboy State Daily.

“Those pictures — I couldn’t sleep,” she said of photos showing the young wolf, one with its muzzle tightly taped shut, before it was killed.

READ NEXT: $20K in reward money offered for Wyoming wolf torture info

Finazzo said she and her family frequently visit Wyoming, but might not return if the state does not change its policies toward wolves.

“Unless there are changes in these laws, we cannot continue to support Wyoming tourism. The laws much change, the world is watching,” she told the commission.

Wyoming native and seasoned hunter Jim Laybourn said he cannot “give another dime to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department” until there is reform in the state’s wildlife management laws, such as banning the practice of running predatory animals down with snowmobiles — which another called a “cultural problem,” according to Cowboy State Daily.

“Wyoming hunters will forever be associated with the likes of the wolf torturer in Daniel, and I refuse to be associated with that,” Laybourn said.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the commissioners and Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Newark listened as one person after another spoke passionately about the Feb. 29 incident that has only resulted in a $250 fine for alleged perpetrator, Cody Roberts.

“The commission took no action on the matter, and many of the reforms people called for would require action by the Wyoming Legislature,” Cowboy State Daily reported.

Newark reportedly said he has had “dozens and dozens” of conversations about what happened with people from all over the state. Additionally, he said he will continue to discuss the matter with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, members of the Wyoming Legislature, and others about possible next steps.

Newark and the Game and Fish Department offered this statement:

The actions and behaviors of the individual involved in this case are not reflective of Wyoming’s values for wildlife. The actions that came to light in this case were disrespectful to wildlife and do not align with Wyoming’s conservation principles or ethics. This incident casts a shadow over our state’s proven track record in successfully and responsibly managing our gray wolf population. Wyoming Game and Fish Department

What happened to the wolf, according to reports?

According to Cowboy State Daily, Roberts reportedly captured the wolf after running it down with a snowmobile. He then took the wolf to a bar in town — the Green River Bar — to tease it and show it off.

Somebody recorded a video of the incident, which shows Roberts learning down to kiss the injured wolf — its mouth taped, baring its teeth, but too weak to react. A woman can be heard laughing in the background.

Courtesy Cowboy State Daily

Wolves are designated “predatory animals” across 85% of Wyoming, which makes them exempt from the standard limits on killing under state wildlife management principles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.