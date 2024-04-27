World War 2 vet from New Mexico laid to rest in Ft. Bayard National Cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A World War 2 veteran from New Mexico has finally been laid to rest in his hometown. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Private First Class Richard G. Pitsor of Fort Bayard, New Mexico died as a prisoner of war in 1942.

They say Pitsor was a member of the 200th Coast Artillery Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands. Pvt. Pitsor was only 18 years old when he was captured and died in August of that year.

He was accounted for by the agency in March 2023. On Friday, Pitsor was laid to rest at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors.

