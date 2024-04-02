World Atlas names 9 of New York's most picturesque small towns. See the list

We all love to visit that picture-perfect place and snap photos to share with family and friends. World Atlas, a website publishing content about resources and entertainment on geography, has revealed nine of New York's most picturesque towns, including two within the Finger Lakes region.

Small towns with charm dot the New York landscape, each with its own charm, natural beauty and colorful communities. Here are the nine most picturesque small towns in New York, as determined by the World Atlas.

Lake Placid NY

This village in the Adirondacks was a two-time host of the winter Olympics and serves as an all-around sports meccca from skiing to triathlons, and from skating to hiking. Lake Placid sits on the southern shores of a lake by the same name and surrounds the much smaller Mirror Lake. Numerous wooded hikes start from trails in the village, which is also known for a wide array of quaint shops and restaurants.

Sleepy Hollow NY

Sleepy Hollow, located in Westchester County and 25 miles north of New York City, is best known for being the main inspiration for Washington Irving's “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” There are also several natural attractions nearby, including Nyack Beach State Park and Rockefeller State Park Preserve ,as well as historic sites including the Philipsburg Manor and the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where Irving and many other notable souls were laid to rest.

Watkins Glen NY

Visitors walk along the Gorge Trail and pass underneath the iconic Rainbow Falls at Watkins Glen State Park in Watkins Glen. The falls is one of two that visitors can walk underneath.

Home to Watkins Glen State Park and its spectacular gorges and hiking trails, Watkins Glen is in Schuyler County at the southern end of Seneca Lake. Stroll on the boardwalk of Seneca Lake Pier before stopping for a bite at a lakeside eatery.

New Paltz NY

Mohonk Mountain House

Located by the Wallkill River and beneath the jaw-dropping Shawangunk Ridge, this Ulster County town is painted with many different colors. For starters, New Paltz was settled by French Huguenots in the early 18th century. Seven original stone houses and one church stand on historic Huguenot Street – a National Historic Landmark District. Nearby is the Mohonk Preserve , where 70 miles of carriage roads and hiking/biking/horseback riding trails cover the northern Sawangunk Ridge. Also nearby is the Mohonk Mountain House – a world-famous resort at the northern tip of Mohonk Lake.

Kingston NY

Located in Ulster County, Kingston was once the capital of the Empire State. Today, Kingston's Stockade National Historic District, now a business district, still has nearly two dozen 18th century limestone houses. The neighborhood is on national state and local registers for historic places. Kingston is also home to the Hudson River Maritime Museum, a sandy public beach and the Rondout Lighthouse.

Saugerties NY

Situated between the Hudson River and Catskill Park, in Ulster County, Saugerties is a haven for adventure while not being overly inundated with droves of tourists. The Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Falling Waters Preserve and Esopus Creek Conservatory, are all located here. The Saugerties Lighthouse, which still operates, also now doubles as a bed and breakfast. Saugerties is also home to a quintessential small-town commercial district, which sprawls across the highly walkable Main and Partition Streets.

Woodstock NY

Located in Ulster County in the Catskill Mountains, Woodstock is best known for lending its name to a particularly famous music festival in 1969, even though the festival actually took place 40 miles away in Bethel, Sullivan County. "Today, Woodstock provides a variety of great opportunities to explore the boundless outdoors," according to the World Atlas. Overlook Mountain and Catskill Center Thorn Preserve are both nearby. Mower’s Flea Market, which is open every weekend, is also wildly popular. There are also loads of performing arts centers, galleries and museums.

Montauk NY

Montauk, the easternmost community on Long Island, is known for its many beaches and pristine coastal parks, boating, paddling, fishing, as well as its luxury accommodations and fine dining, according to the World Atlas. Montauk is also home to the Montauk Point Lighthouse, built in 1796 and the oldest such beacon in New York and the fourth-oldest in the nation.

Skaneateles NY

Skaneateles, with its unique shops and restaurants, sits astride the northern tip of Skaneateles Lake in Onondaga County. Home to Carpenter Falls and Bahar Nature Preserve and of course Skaneateles Lake, the town is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Skaneateles Lake is considered to be one of the highest Finger Lakes, at almost nine hundred feet above sea level, and there are also several parks in Skaneateles, including Cliff Park, Thayer Park and Shotwell Memorial Park. The town also boats a quaint historic district, which hosts a Charles Dickens-themed festival each December. The historic district boasts a wealth of well-preserved 19th century buildings and has been a part of the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: World Atlas names New York's most picturesque small towns. See the list