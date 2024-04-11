‘Working tirelessly’: Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Framingham

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a home with apparent trauma to his body, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence on Fenwick Street after receiving an anonymous 911 call.

When police officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the home with apparent trauma to his body. A search warrant was later executed at the residence, Ryan said.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a videotaped message on social media on Wednesday.

Baker said his department is working closely with the state police and Ryan’s office to investigate.

“Please know that with every case of this nature, the Bureau of Investigative Services is working tirelessly to bring this case to a close,” Baker said.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending to identify the victim and to determine the cause of death.

State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office and Framingham Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

