Workers discover body of woman who was fatally shot on Columbus' Southeast Side

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after workers discovered a woman's body Thursday afternoon on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a woman's body discovered by workers in the area of Noe-Bixby Road and Carbondale Drive. Columbus Division of Fire medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 2:18 p.m.

An autopsy report by the Franklin County Coroner's Office determined that the woman died of a gunshot injuries. Homicide detectives announced the death Friday afternoon, and said they were working to identify the victim and determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Detective Jacqueline Brandt, who can be reached at (614) 645-4077, is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Poliseno.

