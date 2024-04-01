Words of wisdom: Commencement dates and speakers, Central Mass. colleges

Many college students around Central Massachusetts are preparing to receive their degrees this spring. Here's a look at upcoming commencement ceremonies in the region:

Anna Maria College

10 a.m. Monday, May 20, the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: TBD

Assumption University

10 a.m. Sunday, May 12, the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: TBD

Robert D. Bullard

Clark University

10 a.m. Monday, May 20, the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: Robert D. Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and a leader in the environmental justice movement

Laurie Leshin

College of the Holy Cross

10:15 a.m. Friday, May 24, the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: Space scientist, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and former president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dr. Laurie Leshin

Fitchburg State University

Undergraduate commencement: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18 on the main quadrangle at Fitchburg State University

Graduate commencement: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at Fitchburg State University's athletic and recreation center

Speaker: TBD

MCPHS

May 9, 2024, at the Leader Bank Pavilion, Seaport in Boston. Time TBD.

Speaker: TBD

Mount Wachusett Community College

May 15. Further details TBD.

Speaker: TBD

Nichols College

10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: TBD

Quinsigamond Community College

1 p.m., Friday, May 17 at the DCU Center, Worcester

Speaker: TBD

Gov. Maura T. Healey speaks during the 40th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards For Bravery at Mechanics Hall Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

UMass Chan Medical School

11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 2 on UMass Chan Medical School campus, Worcester

Speaker: Gov. Maura T. Healey

Nancy Pimental

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Undergraduate commencement: 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the DCU Center, Worcester

Graduate commencement: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the DCU Center, Worcester

Speakers: Undergraduate speaker is actress and television writerNancy M. Pimental, 1987 graduate of WPI. The graduate commencement speaker is CEO of ProAmac Greg Tucker, 1992 graduate of WPI.

