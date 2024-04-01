Words of wisdom: Commencement dates and speakers, Central Mass. colleges
Many college students around Central Massachusetts are preparing to receive their degrees this spring. Here's a look at upcoming commencement ceremonies in the region:
Anna Maria College
10 a.m. Monday, May 20, the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: TBD
Assumption University
10 a.m. Sunday, May 12, the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: TBD
Clark University
10 a.m. Monday, May 20, the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: Robert D. Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and a leader in the environmental justice movement
College of the Holy Cross
10:15 a.m. Friday, May 24, the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: Space scientist, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and former president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dr. Laurie Leshin
Fitchburg State University
Undergraduate commencement: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18 on the main quadrangle at Fitchburg State University
Graduate commencement: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at Fitchburg State University's athletic and recreation center
Speaker: TBD
MCPHS
May 9, 2024, at the Leader Bank Pavilion, Seaport in Boston. Time TBD.
Speaker: TBD
Mount Wachusett Community College
May 15. Further details TBD.
Speaker: TBD
Nichols College
10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: TBD
Quinsigamond Community College
1 p.m., Friday, May 17 at the DCU Center, Worcester
Speaker: TBD
UMass Chan Medical School
11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 2 on UMass Chan Medical School campus, Worcester
Speaker: Gov. Maura T. Healey
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Undergraduate commencement: 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the DCU Center, Worcester
Graduate commencement: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the DCU Center, Worcester
Speakers: Undergraduate speaker is actress and television writerNancy M. Pimental, 1987 graduate of WPI. The graduate commencement speaker is CEO of ProAmac Greg Tucker, 1992 graduate of WPI.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: An ongoing list of commencement speakers for Central Mass colleges