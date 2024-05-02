Woodlawn Leadership Academy student killed in a Wednesday shooting in Shreveport

A Shreveport teenager is dead after a shooting in the 800 block of West 70th Street.

According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Artavious Prim, 17, has been positively identified as the victim to the Wednesday evening shooting.

At around 6:45 p.m. Prim was shot and transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.

According to Caddo Parish Schools, Prim was a senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy.

His death marks the 27th homicide in Caddo Parish and the 24th in Shreveport for 2024.

Shreveport Police Department is investigating this homicide.

More: North Louisiana pastor arrested in Shreveport on drug charges

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport student shot, killed weeks before graduation