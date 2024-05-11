Woodland man arraigned on manslaughter in death of 2-year-old girl hit by truck at gas station

A Woodland man who allegedly left his truck unattended, resulting in it striking a 2-year-old girl after his 3-year-old child climbed into the driver’s seat, was formally arraigned in Yolo Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

The case in Woodland also carries an enhancement alleging the crime involved great bodily harm and that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

Julio Navarro-Vidrio, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is set to appear in court again June 11. Until then, he remains out of custody on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from a March incident, where Navarro-Vidrio allegedly left his truck running at a 76 gas station in Woodland and went into the store. Navarro-Vidrio’s 3-year-old daughter climbed into the driver’s seat, causing the truck to move forward, striking 2-year-old Ailahni Sanchez Martinez, who was eating tacos at a nearby taco stand.