Woodland judge decides on 13-year-old who caused fatal car crash: killed 1, injured 10

(FOX40.COM) — A judge decided that a 13-year-old boy who was responsible for a multi-vehicle car crash in Woodland will remain in custody until he reaches the age of 19.

On April 8, 2023, one woman was killed and at least 10 people were injured after a teenager who drove a stolen vehicle crashed into two other vehicles during a police chase, according to the Woodland Police Department. The vehicles caught fire and killed Tina Vital, 43, who was traveling with two of her adult children and her 5-year-old grandchild.

The teen, who is now 14, was charged with several counts of vehicular manslaughter, infliction of great bodily injury, theft, evasion, and more with enhancements. Judge Paul Richardson ruled on Friday that “continued detention for the minor is appropriate until the age of 19, although the maximum period of detention was until the age of 21.”

In addition, the teenager was ordered to pay $11,195.82 in restitution to four of the victims. Restitution was also ordered for six additional victims, but the amount has not been determined. The minor will serve the time at a Woodland juvenile detention facility.

