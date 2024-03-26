Woman wanted following ‘road rage’ incident in New Orleans East

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are looking to locate a woman who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Friday, March 15.

The NOPD reported 53-year-old Shannon Love was driving a Ford Edge near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road when she allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened another driver before driving away.

NOPD officials said the victim tried to follow Love but stopped after she allegedly tried to cause a crash.

According to the NOPD, Love is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

