Woman wanted for assault inside Southern California retail shop

Police in Orange County are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for assault inside a retail store earlier this year.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 30 at a shop in the 1510 block of North Main Street in Santa Ana, according to a social media post by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Authorities say the woman entered the store and began throwing merchandise around. After the store manager asked the woman to leave, the suspect reportedly grabbed the manager’s hair and punched her in the face repeatedly.

When store security intervened and pulled the woman off the manager, she began assaulting the guard before fleeing the shop on foot.

The suspect is described as a female between the ages of 25-30, approximately 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 135-140 pounds, with black hair and possible tattoos on her left hand, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray v-neck hoodie, beige shorts, black and white tennis shoes and was carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Santa Ana Police Department’s Investigative Specialist B. Valencia at 714-245-8368.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-OCCS or leave tips online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.

