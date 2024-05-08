Woman under arrest for slashing a man with a knife in Seattle

Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Police arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly slashing a man in his face.

The slashing took place at the 500 block of Third Avenue, police said.

When police arrived they found a 64-year-old man with a deep slash to his face.

Seattle Fire treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center for care. His condition was listed as stable.

According to police, the slashing happened inside the victim’s home after the alleged woman forced her way in and attacked the man.

When police arrived, the suspect was no longer there but was found not far from where the slashing happened.

The woman was arrested for first-degree burglary and booked into King County Jail.