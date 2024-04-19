Woman in Trump jury pool breaks down in tears

TechCrunch

When a significant rumor emerged last weekend that Salesforce was interested in buying Informatica, a legacy data management company that predates the cloud, it didn’t take long for investors to express their negative feelings on the idea. In fact, since the start of business on Monday, stockholders on both sides of the equation have been making it clear that they aren’t happy with a potential coupling between the two companies. After the story broke that Salesforce was the suitor, the company’s stock price began dropping, and is down around 10% since the end of trading on Thursday before the news dropped.