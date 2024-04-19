Woman tried to board flight at Memphis Airport with 56 pounds of marijuana: Reports

Before a 21-year-old Memphis woman could board an United Airlines flight, Memphis International Airport Police found 56 pounds of marijuana in her luggage, according to multiple reports.

The woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intention to manufacture, deliver or sell, Shelby County jail records show. This charge is a felony offense that "carries harsh penalties," the Law Office of Bernie McEvoy, an attorney in Nashville, Tennessee, said.

The woman is now free after posting a $5,000 bond, according to Shelby County jail records.

Woman allowed airport police to check her luggage, had name tag on bags, according to reports

Memphis airport police caught the woman Sunday after finding her luggage "busted open" on a United Airlines bag cart, WMC-TV reported. The woman's name tag was attached to the bags, the Memphis, Tennessee-based TV station said.

After locating the woman's luggage, she gave airport police permission to search her bags, WMC-TV said. Once the drugs were found, she was subsequently arrested.

USA TODAY contacted Memphis International Airport Police on Thursday and was told the department is working to provide a police report.

How much would 56 pounds of marijuana go for on the street?

When a St. Paul, Minnesota man was arrested for possessing 56 pounds of marijuana in May 2013, now-retired Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom estimated the drugs had a street value between $171,000 and $342,000, WCCO, branded CBS Minnesota, reported.

More recently, the Butler County Sheriff's Office seized 56 pounds of marijuana from a property in El Dorado, Kansas in July 2021 and valued the drugs at $180,000, the Witchita Eagle reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Memphis woman busted with 56 pounds of marijuana in luggage: Reports