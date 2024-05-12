Woman thought she read lottery prize wrong after seeing huge win. ‘I was in shock’

A Missouri woman couldn’t believe her prize after playing a new lottery scratch-off ticket.

The woman saw the Frogger Scratchers game with the new arrivals at a store in Perryville, according to a Missouri Lottery news release. So she decided to try it out.

“I like playing the Scratchers, and it was one of the new ones,” she told lottery officials.

After looking at the winning amount, she said she couldn’t believe it.

“I thought I must have read it wrong! I was in shock!” she said.

The woman won the top prize of $100,000.

The game still has $2.8 million in unclaimed prizes, according to lottery officials.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

