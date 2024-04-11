Woman texts employer to say she can’t come to work because she was kidnapped, cops say

When a woman texted her employer saying she couldn’t come to work because of a dire situation, a tip by that employer led to an arrest in North Dakota, police said.

The Fargo Police Department said the woman texted her employer Monday, April 8, to say she “was being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend,” according to an April 11 news release. The employer then alerted police in Fargo.

Officers safely removed the woman from the home, and she detailed a three-day kidnapping situation involving her ex-boyfriend, police said. The woman said she was held hostage at gunpoint and was not allowed to leave since Friday, April 5.

Her ex-boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old Anthony Peterson, was discovered sleeping on the couch and in possession of a handgun, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, felonious restrain, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property, police said in the news release.

“During this call for service, the officers demonstrated the department core value of guardianship,” police said. “Through their swift and meticulous actions on scene, they were able to end a tense situation while maintaining safety for all parties on scene.”

9-year-old breaks free from masked man grabbing her in backyard, Massachusetts cops say

20-year-old tortured and killed after texting mom for help, AL cops say. 7 charged

Hostage held in basement for days escapes when man comes to kill her, TN officials say