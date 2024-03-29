Woman to stand trial for alleged lying about domestic abuse

Mar. 29—A Guys Mills-area woman will stand trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly falsely accusing her boyfriend of domestic abuse.

In January, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville charged Jennifer Ann Artice of one count each of unsworn falsification to authorities, false report falsely incriminate another, and false report reported offense did not occur.

On Wednesday, Artice, 52, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols of Titusville. By waiving her right to a hearing, Artice automatically was ordered held for trial on all three counts.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, police were called to Meadville Medical Center around 8 a.m. Jan. 20 for reports of a domestic dispute that had happened at Artice's home on Beauchat Road in Randolph Township.

Police then spoke with Artice, who said her boyfriend slapped her, pulled her to the ground and pulled her around by a cast on her left arm, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said Artice was told by police it would be a summary-level harassment charge with police advising her how to apply for a protection from abuse order through the county court system.

"Artice became frustrated that (the boyfriend) would not be out of the house that night," the affidavit said. "Artice then informed me that (the boyfriend) placed his arm around her neck in a choke hold to the point where she could not breathe."

The affidavit said Artice then was informed by police the boyfriend would be going to jail for felony strangulation and provided a signed written statement about the event.

The affidavit said that after an arrest warrant for the boyfriend was obtained, Artice contacted police to say she didn't want her boyfriend to go to jail. Police told Artice the felony warrant was filed and the boyfriend would be taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, shortly after the boyfriend was taken into custody on the warrant Jan. 21, Artice contacted police again stating she had not been choked and lied on the written statement.

On Jan. 25, Artice said in a recorded interview at the Meadville barracks that "she had never been choked and provided a false written and verbal statement to PSP in an attempt to get (the boyfriend) out of the house."

Also in the affidavit, Artice told police she wasn't coerced and wasn't in danger, but "wanted to provide a new statement because (the boyfriend) did not deserve to be in jail for something he did not do."

Charges against Artice's boyfriend were withdrawn on Jan. 25, according to court records.

Artice remains free on her own recognizance awaiting trial during the September criminal trial term of county court.

