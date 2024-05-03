Woman stabbed Thursday evening in Pheasant Run Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police were called to a stabbing in the 3100 block of Eagles Way Drive in Pheasant Run Apartments about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

The victim is a woman who is in serious condition, police said. Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is still early, and police did not have factual circumstances to release Thursday night.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated on Friday morning.

