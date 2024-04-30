Woman shows up at Riverside fire station with gunshot wound, police say

A woman in her 50s is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman went to Fire Rescue Station #10 on McDuff Avenue with a gunshot wound through her stomach.

Detectives are now working to find out who shot the woman and why.

This shooting happened within the same half-hour as a shooting on the Trout River Pier on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be related.

