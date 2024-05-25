Woman shot multiple times in northeast Atlanta, 1 person detained

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

On Friday night, Atlanta police officers were called out to Parkway Drive Northeast about a person shot.

Police arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital, alert and conscious.

Police said they had one person detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

