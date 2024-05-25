Woman shot multiple times in northeast Atlanta, 1 person detained
Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
On Friday night, Atlanta police officers were called out to Parkway Drive Northeast about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital, alert and conscious.
Police said they had one person detained.
TRENDING STORIES:
Disturbing video shows GA officers tase man with broken skull after ATV crash, put him in headlock
Owner lists property for sale after buying it without realizing it is entirely underwater
Newly-elected Georgia state representative accused of lying about being in Delta sorority
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]