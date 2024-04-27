Woman shot inside gas station, clerk arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas station clerk says he accidentally shot a woman who attacked his co-worker at their South Bellevue Avenue store Thursday night.

The woman was not seriously hurt, but the clerk, 23-year-old Sai Pavan Kumar Bikki, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

MPD: Man shot in the head and chest while sleeping, teen arrested

According to Bikki, the shooting happened while they were trying to close up the store in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue. He said the woman refused to leave and began punching another clerk in the face.

Bikki said he grabbed a gun to scare her, and the weapon accidentally discharged, and the woman was shot in the arm.

Police said the incident was captured on camera. It does not appear the woman is facing any charges.

Bikki’s bond was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.