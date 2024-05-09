Woman shot inside Albuquerque Convention Center during graduation ceremony

May 8—A woman was critically injured after being shot by a man as the two sat in the audience during a graduation ceremony at the Kiva Auditorium in Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday evening.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the alleged shooter, a 21-year-old man, is in custody.

He said the woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Gallegos said her condition is believed to be non-life-threatening, "though we're waiting for further information."

"They definitely knew each other," he said, adding that it was a domestic incident.

The Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center was scheduled to host the graduation for Southwest Secondary Learning Center charter school, with up to 200 people in attendance.

Gallegos said at 5 p.m., police received a 911 call about an active shooter inside the convention center during a commencement, but that turned out not to be the case.

"This is not an active shooter situation," Gallegos said.

He said he was unaware that anyone else was injured but added that after the shooting, several people held the suspect down until police arrived.

Gallegos said officers later cleared the area and got everyone out. He said the case remains under investigation.