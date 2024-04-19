Woman who set tent on fire with man inside enters plea

A Dayton woman who is facing charges after setting a man’s tent on fire while he was still inside has entered her plea.

Tammy Taylor pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated arson, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Taylor set a man’s tent on fire on E. First Street, near N. Keowee Street.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman arrested after allegedly setting fire to tent with man inside of it

The man was inside when she set fire to it, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man and another witness told police this happened after an argument.

Taylor faces two to eight years in prison in addition to three years of probation.

As part of Taylor’s plea agreement, she must register as an arson offender annually for life.

She is set to be sentenced in May.



