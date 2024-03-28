Woman seriously injured after being pinned under car in parking lot of Dedham Whole Foods

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was pinned underneath a car in a Whole Foods parking lot in Dedham Thursday.

Dedham police responded to the parking lot of the Whole Foods at Legacy Place around 10:32 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car, Dedham police say.

Police say the victim, a 71-year-old woman from Dorchester, was rushed to a Boston area hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

A nurse who just finished exercising told Boston 25 News she was on her way to grab a coffee when she noticed the woman trapped underneath the car.

“I saw what I thought was a coat underneath of a car, like a Jeep but no movement and the guy was kinda looking under like wa-what and then I saw a leg out, and he’s like she’s under there and I’m like ‘There’s a person under there!” Dawn Fraser recounted.

Fraser was able to reach out and touch the woman, who responded by squeezing her hand.

“To see a hand of someone who probably came here to get groceries or something like that - laying still,” Dawn Fraser described. ‘Could have been me you know. Could have been my mom. It’s terrifying.”

Boston 25 News crews were on hand when the woman was stretchered into an ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Dedham police, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police’s CPAC and CARS units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

