Woman runs down fleeing boyfriend with car, critically injuring him, Texas cops say

A Texas woman is accused of chasing down and hitting her boyfriend with a car while he was trying to run away, San Antonio police say.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle crash at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, March 17, police said in a news release. When they arrived at the scene, on San Antonio’s west side, police found a 38-year-old man injured and lying unconscious next to a wrecked Ford Focus.

Investigators say video from the scene shows a woman driving the Ford “at a high rate of speed” while the man is running on foot. Then, she hits him and crashes into another car parked nearby, according to police.

The woman then gets out of the car and runs away, investigators said. Police are searching for her.

Officials have not publicly identified the woman but said she is 38 years old.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect driver are in a dating relationship and the crash appeared intentional,” police said.

When found, she will be arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

