Woman pleads guilty to charges in crash that killed 17-year-old girl in Logan County

A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Logan County has pleaded guilty.

Briana Mohler, 33, appeared in Logan County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and pled guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, and driving under a suspended license, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

She also faced an involuntary manslaughter charge but was later dismissed, WBNS said.

News Center 7 previously reported back in January that Mohler was driving on County Road 130 and Township Road 56 when she traveled left of center and hit a vehicle head-on driven by Chloe Hodge, 17, of Bellefontaine.

Medics transported both to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries. Hodge died two days later.

At the time of the crash, Mohler was out on bond for an aggravated possession charge, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

The plea hearing was the first time Chole’s family came face-to-face with Mohler, WBNS reports.

In court, Mohler admitted to being impaired at the time of the crash.

“Briana Mohler should never have been on the road that day,” Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart told WBNS. “Her license was suspended; she was using drugs that night.”

Mohler is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28.

Chloe Hodge, 17, was in a head-on car crash and died from her injuries.