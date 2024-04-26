Woman left in ‘complete shock’ when customer gifts her winning Illinois lottery ticket

An Illinois woman “never expected” to get a lottery ticket as a gift from a regular customer, but she was in “complete shock” when she saw the prize.

The gifted lottery ticket turned out to be a $1 million jackpot winner, matching all five numbers in an April 22 drawing.

““Everything happens for a reason,” the winner told Illinois lottery officials.

The regular customer purchased the gift from a convenience store in Loves Park earlier the same day, officials said. She bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket, which holds drawings twice each day in Illinois.

The winner has big plans for her million dollar win — buy a car, find a new place to live, share some money with her grandfather and save the rest.

Loves Park is about an 85-mile drive northwest of Chicago.

