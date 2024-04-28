Woman killed, another injured in Winton Hills shooting, police say

A woman was killed and another was injured in shooting in Winton Hills Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Center Hill Avenue at approximately 2:44 p.m., according to Cincinnati police. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined that one of the victims, 40-year-old Leah Choma-De Jimenez, was dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting as the investigation is still ongoing. They have also not released any information on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided the photo for this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman dies, another sent to hospital in Winton Hill shooting