Woman faces laundry list of charges after discovery of 40+ guns, fentanyl, meth at Habersham homes
A Habersham County woman faces a laundry list of drug charges following a multi-agency investigation.
On Friday, March 8 authorities conducted search warrants at two homes in Cornelia, Georgia related to an ongoing drug investigation.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Celia Savage, 34, of Habersham County, following the investigation.
During the search officials found the following items:
2 pounds of marijuana (street value of about $10,000)
1 gram of fentanyl (street value of about $150)
4 grams of methamphetamine (street value of about $250)
30 grams of psilocybin (street value of about $500)
5 grams of THC concentrates
75 pills including Xanax, Lortab, Tramadol, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, Alprazolam, and Clonazepam
42 guns
Savage was booked into the Habersham County Jail. She’s charged with the following:
Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Bureau
Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Lortab with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Tramadol with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Clonazepam with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute
Possession of THC Concentrates with Intent to Distribute
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
If you have information related to drug activity, officials encourage you to call GBI ARDEO at 706 348-7410. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
