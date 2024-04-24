Woman Dies After Eating Raw Mushroom in Sushi Roll: Family
Donna Ventura went out to lunch and her family says she ordered the special roll at a sushi restaurant. An hour later, Ventura was clinging to life with severe food poisoning. She later died in the hospital. The health department says the morel mushrooms that were served to Ventura were raw. They also say over 50 individuals reported becoming sick after consuming morel mushrooms at Dave's Sushi Restaurant in Bozeman, Montana. Her family is suing the restaurant which denies any wrongdoing. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.