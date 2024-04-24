Woman Dies After Eating Raw Mushroom in Sushi Roll: Family

TechCrunch

Last week when a security researcher said he could easily obtain the precise location from any one of the millions of users of a widely used phone-tracking app, we had to see it for ourselves. Eric Daigle, a computer science and economics student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, found the vulnerabilities in the tracking app iSharing as part of an investigation into the security of location-tracking apps. Daigle said the bugs allowed anyone using the app to access anyone else's coordinates, even if the user wasn't actively sharing their location data with anybody else.