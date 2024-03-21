Woman charged in 2022 house fires

Mar. 21—THOMASVILLE — After a lengthy investigation, a woman has been indicted and accused of setting two fires at a house in the Thomasville area in August 2022.

The fires were set at a house on Jades Way on Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, 2022. The Randolph County Fire Marshal's office investigated both, and a report was filed with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office due to the fires being suspicious in nature.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Randolph County Fire Marshal's Office, the case was presented this month to the Randolph County grand jury, which issued indictments of Joy Ann Frazier, 41, on charges of felony first-degree arson, felony second-degree arson and two counts felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Frazier turned herself in on Thursday at the Randolph County Detention Center, where she was being held with no bond allowed.