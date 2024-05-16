Woman catches aftermath of Hot Springs small plane crash on doorbell camera

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A plane crashed into a Hot Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, leaving people in the area startled and shocked.

It was a typical afternoon for Linda Smith, she walked outside to get mail, but seconds after sifting through it she heard an extremely loud noise.

“I hear this explosion like a bomb went off,” Smith said.

Small plane crashes into Hot Springs neighborhood near Oaklawn, 2 people injured

Hot Springs police said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Bell Street. Two people were on board, making it out alive with minor injuries and are recovering at the hospital.

“I see this boom of smoke going up in the air, and it started covering the whole area like an eclipse,” Smith said.

Not only did Smith see the aftermath unfold, but so did her doorbell camera. She said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw two women make their way out of the plane.



“It was amazing she stood up and walked over the sidewalk,” Smith said. “I knew she was hurt, she had blood on the side of her face.”

Witness describes plane crash that killed Batesville couple traveling from Florida to Arkansas

She said one of them told her the engine went out, causing them to crash.

“I think it’s amazing they came down where they did, with all these power lines around, the good Lord watching out for them. Amazing,” Smith said.

With the plane now being only scorch marks and melted wheels, Smith said she couldn’t believe they made it out alive.

“You can look and see what’s left,” she said. “Very, very looked after. Something’s looking out for them.”

Plane crash kills two near Marianna Sunday night

Arkansas State Police, Hot Springs Police, Hot Springs Fire Department and the FAA have all visited the crash site. Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board will come Thursday to assess the crash site.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.