Woman arrested in Visalia after standoff, burglary

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly having a standoff with officers following a burglary, the Visalia Police Department said.

Police say just before 6 p.m., officers from the Visalia Police Department and Special Enforcement Unit responded to a burglary at a residence located in the 400 block of West Paseo Court in Visalia.

According to officers, they found 44-year-old Elizabeth Flowers on an upstairs balcony with the help of K-9s. After a standoff, Flowers surrendered and was arrested.

Investigators say she was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.

