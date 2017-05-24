This Woman's Viral Post About Being a "Bad Mom" Is So Relatable

From Redbook

Australian parenting blogger Constance Hall took to Facebook this weekend to make a confession that anyone who's had kids has probably thought at one point or another. After a child therapist told the 32-year-old writer and mother of four that she was a good parent, Hall said self-doubt crept in and she disagreed.

"Feeling like a total fraud I blurted, 'I don't feel like a good mum. The kids are driving me so crazy, I'm losing my temper and falling asleep at night wondering where I'm going got get the patients [sic] for another day.'"

Hall recapped the incident in a Facebook post, and included the therapist's response, which Hall hasn't been able to forget.

She said, "Babies cry, it's how they communicate. Toddlers scream, children whinge and teenagers complain. Then mums say the words 'For f**k sake' under their breath before every responding. It's how we communicate. But guess what Con? It's better then silence."

Hall wrote that the therapist explained that all the chaos Hall deals with is a sign of a positive and happy home. "A house full of screaming kids and fighting teenagers and a parent who's being thrown every question and request is a healthy one to me. It's the silent children, the scared toddlers, the teenagers that don't come home and the parents who aren't in communication with their children that I worry about."

And, Hall write, the therapist finished by saying, "And kids don't drive you crazy, you were crazy already. That's why you had them."

Just like that, Hall wrote, she felt like a good parent again. Apparently, she wasn't the only one who needed the reminder - the photo has earned 308,000 likes and 145,000 shares on Facebook. Reassured herself, Hall ended her post with praise for other parents: "Deep breaths, you're doing a good job."

