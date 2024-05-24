Woman accused of throwing cinnamon roll at man’s head in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was not the best “roll” model earlier this week when she allegedly threw a cinnamon roll at a man’s head, according to an affidavit.

Anne Marie Luna, 37, of New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday evening for throwing a cinnamon roll at a victim’s head, striking him at the base of his neck.

The attack happened at St. Vincent de Paul, a housing center located at 401 15th Street North in St. Petersburg, at around 8:20 p.m.

The report said the victim did not suffer any injuries, but will be prosecuting.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

St. Petersburg police are not releasing the video, as this is an open and active investigation.

