Woman accused of purchasing merchandise with counterfeit bills arrested

(KRON) – A woman was arrested after allegedly making a purchase with counterfeit bills on Saturday, according to the Colma Police Department.

Colma police officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a person purchasing items with counterfeit bills at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Berkeley woman, 23, arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death

Responding officers learned that a woman purchased items with counterfeit $50 bills and fled on foot. The officers located and detained the woman. Police said the business’ loss prevention positively identified the suspect.

Photo: Colma Police Department

The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old San Jose resident Kimberly Pannell.

Officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine after searching Pannell.

Pannell admitted to being aware that the bills were counterfeit, police said.

Pannell was arrested for possession of counterfeit bills, petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Pannell was issued a citation and released on her promise to appear in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.