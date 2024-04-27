Woman accused of pointing gun at 2 kids, 3 adults near busy West Richland bridge

A 62-year-old woman is accused of pointing a gun at two children and three adults Friday afternoon near the Van Giesen bridge over the Yakima River in West Richland.

After a call was made to 911, West Richland and Richland police and Benton County Sheriff’s Office swarmed the area.

Tamara Lee Beyers was arrested and taken to the Benton County jail on suspicion of five counts of second-degree assault.

No further information was available Saturday.