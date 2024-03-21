Woman accused of murder with ex-Horry County deputy coroner jailed again

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman accused of murder along with former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell is back in jail after violating her home detention order last month, according to a case report obtained by News13.

Meagan Jackson was granted a $150,000 bond in 2022 and was ordered to home detention.

The bond was under the condition Jackson remained at home and did not have any negative contact with law enforcement, according to Judge Edgar W. Dickson. If Jackson violated any conditions, the bond would be revoked.

According to the case report obtained by News13, Jackson violated her home detention order by leaving her home in Conway to an apartment complex in Murrells Inlet. Jackson was arrested in Murrells Inlet and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Jackson’s bond was previously revoked in 2021, after authorities said she violated her bond by being pinged on a GPS tracker at locations she wasn’t permitted to be in based on conditions of her bond.

She also allegedly had contact with Dontell physically and over phone, which was another condition of her bond, according to court documents obtained by News13. Jackson’s attorneys appealed for a new bond in February.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2.

At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered. Jackson, who is the mother of Rice’s four children reported him as missing on Oct. 5, 2020.

Rice’s body was found in the Pee Dee River on Nov. 8, 2020, according to the solicitor’s office. He was shot multiple times.

Bond was recently denied for Dontell in June of 2023. Dontell previously received bond, but it was revoked last year after authorities said he violated its conditions.

Rice’s family filed a lawsuit against Dontell and Jackson in June 2021, claiming the two conspired together to hurt Rice. Dontell responded in legal documents by stating that the injuries and damages mentioned in the suit were caused by someone else.

