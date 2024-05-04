Woman accused of Ewell’s Bar shooting out on bail, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman accused of the shooting that killed a man outside a Fresno bar on April 14 was released after posting bond, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woman accused of deadly shooting at Ewell’s Bar enters plea in Fresno courtroom

According to the Fresno County District’s Attorney Office, on April 23 charges of murder and discharging a firearm were filed against 26-year-old Domonique Brianne Jones of Fresno for her role in the death of 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez of Dinuba outside a Fresno bar. On April 24, Jones entered a “not guilty” plea for the charges.

Fresno Police say Jones shot and killed 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez during a fight outside Ewell’s Bar in Fresno. Gutierrez was trying to diffuse the situation when he got shot.

On Friday, The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was released after posting bond at around 3:30 p.m. She posted a bond in the amount of $35,000. Her original bail of $1 million was reduced to $500,000.

Jones is scheduled for court on June 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.