Woman accused of deadly DUI crash in Winter Springs to appear in court Thursday
The suspect in a deadly drunk driving crash in Winter Springs is set to appear in court on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police announced the arrest of Asnubil Escobar on Wednesday.
The deadly crash happened Tuesday on State Road 434 and Vistawilla Drive.
Watch: Man driving pickup in Marion bus crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter
Police said the crash killed Tiffany Alexander, who was a wife and mother of three.
Escobar faces charges including vehicular DUI manslaughter.
Watch: Woman who died before sentencing for deadly DUI crash will remain guilty, judge rules
She is set to appear in court at 2 p.m.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the Alexander family.
Watch: Carjacking ends in violent crash inside Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.