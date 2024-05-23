Woman accused of deadly DUI crash in Winter Springs to appear in court Thursday

The suspect in a deadly drunk driving crash in Winter Springs is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Police announced the arrest of Asnubil Escobar on Wednesday.

The deadly crash happened Tuesday on State Road 434 and Vistawilla Drive.

Police said the crash killed Tiffany Alexander, who was a wife and mother of three.

Escobar faces charges including vehicular DUI manslaughter.

She is set to appear in court at 2 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the Alexander family.

