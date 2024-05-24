LANSING – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a homicide Thursday night in Lansing’s Westside Neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of Bruce Avenue, just north of I-496 and west of the Capitol and found the woman with “substantial injuries.” She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

While Lansing police said a suspect is in custody, no information about that person was released, including age, gender and hometown.

It’s not clear how the woman was injured. Lansing police did not say what her injuries were or how they happened.

The Lansing Fire Department, in a separate release, said firefighters responded at about 7:08 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bruce Avenue, found two people with stab wounds and transported them to Sparrow Hospital.

Both people were in critical condition when transported, the fire department said, and one person died at the hospital. The fire department did not release additional information, including genders of the people they treated.

Police in a statement said the investigation is ongoing, and that officers are working to “determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.”

The woman's death is the seventh homicide announced by police in Lansing this year, all since the beginning of April. The city reported no homicides in the first three months of the year.

In the most recent previous homicide, a man was killed and his body dismembered on May 12, police said, by a group of people. Police have announced three arrests, and said they are looking for other suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police at 517-483-4600, extension 5, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private messages through the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman, 65, killed in homicide in Lansing's Westside Neighborhood