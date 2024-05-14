Body of man killed in Lansing Sunday was dismembered; three charged

LANSING — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a man Sunday after police found his dismembered body on Malcolm X Street hours after a fight with "multiple suspects."

Lansing police on Tuesday identified the man who was killed as Zacarri Marquise Taylor, 25.

Taylor died following an incident that began in the 2100 block of Georgetown Boulevard in south Lansing, north of Interstate 96. Officers were called there for a “serious physical altercation between a victim and multiple suspects,” police said.

Charged in connection with the incident are Marcus Lee Hayes, 35, Leonard Felton Hayes, 42, and Terrence Jones, 37, Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said.

Police have said officers were called to the Georgetown Boulevard address about 7 a.m. for a physical altercation. On Tuesday, Sosebee said they learned two suspects had left that location with the victim, Sosebee said.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, roughly four hours after the fight, officers found Taylor's dismembered body in the 1400 block of Malcolm X Street near Interstate 496. He added that he could not discuss the details of the condition of Taylor's body, but said police believe it was dismembered to dispose of evidence.

Sosebee said the incident was not gang related, but that more arrests are likely. He did not say how many suspects police are seeking.

Sosebee said the motive behind the incident was unclear.

Police had said Sunday evening that multiple suspects were in custody in connection with the incident but did not say how many.

The killing was the sixth homicide of the year announced by police in the city, all since April 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

